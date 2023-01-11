OKLAHOMA CITY – Local members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives are among those who have been appointed to leadership and committee positions for the 59th Legislature.
The appointments come after House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, was formally elected last week to his fourth term as House Speaker.
Among the presiding officers appointed for the Legislature are Rep. Toni Hasenback, R-Elgin, and Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan.
Other legislators have been appointed to head House committees, including: Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus, chair of Administrative Rules/JCAR; Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, chair of Energy and Natural Resources; Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, chair of Judiciary-Criminal; Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, chair of Rural Development; Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, chair of Utilities. Hasenbeck will be vice chair of Public Health.
Pae also was named vice chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government, while McEntire will chair of the Subcommittee on Health. Kendrix will chair the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.