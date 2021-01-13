Lawton and area legislators have been named to leadership roles in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for the 58th Legislature that will begin Feb. 1.
Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, was named deputy majority leader by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. In addition, Caldwell will serve as vice chair of the Business and Commerce Committee.
Other appointees are:
Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton: co-vice chair, State and Federal Redistricting Committee; vice chair, Appropriations General Government Subcommittee.
Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton: chair, Judiciary — Criminal Committee.
Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow: chair, Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin: vice chair, Public Health Committee.
Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus: vice chair, Judiciary — Criminal Committee.
Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan: chair, Appropriations Health Subcommittee.
McCall said that to reflect increasing work in specific policy areas important to Oklahomans, the House added seven new committees for this session: Criminal Justice and Corrections, Elections and Ethics, General Government Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary – Criminal, Federal and State Redistricting, States’ Rights and Technology.