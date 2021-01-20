Lawton and area legislators are among the House of Representative members who received their committee assignments for the 58th Oklahoma Legislature from House Speaker Charles McCall.
Assignments for the session that begins Feb. 1 include:
Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton: Vice chair, Business and Commerce Committee; member of Agriculture and Rural Development Committee; Energy and Natural Resources Committee; Natural Resources and Regulatory Services Appropriations Subcommittee.
Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton: Vice chair, General Government Appropriations Subcommittee; member of Government Modernization and Efficiency Committee; Technology Committee.
Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton: Chair, Judiciary — Criminal Committee; member of Administrative Rules Committee; Elections and Ethics Committee; Judiciary Appropriations Subcommittee.
Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow: Chair, Energy and Natural Resources Committee; member of Common Education Committee; County and Municipal Government Committee; Finance — Revenue and Taxation Appropriations Subcommittee.
Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, R-Altus: Vice chair, Judiciary — Criminal Committee; member of Business and Commerce Committee; Government Modernization and Efficiency Committee; General Government Appropriations Subcommittee.
Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin: Vice chair, Public Health Committee; member of Administrative Rules Committee; Higher Education and Career Tech Committee; Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee.
Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan: Chair, Health Appropriations Subcommittee; member of Appropriations and Budget Committee; Insurance Committee; Public Health Committee.
Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell: Chair, Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee; member of Appropriations and Budget Committee; Common Education Committee; Insurance Committee.