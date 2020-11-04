Southwest Oklahoma incumbents did well Tuesday, winning re-election to the Comanche County sheriff’s office and Oklahoma House of Representatives seats.
By evening’s end, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley overwhelmingly won a new term to the office he has held since 1989, while District 62 Rep. Daniel Pae, District 64 Rep. Rande Worthen and District 65 Rep. Toni Hasenback all beat challengers to retain their seats.
In the race for Comanche County sheriff, Stradley, a Democrat, won 61.19 percent of the vote, or 21,619 votes. His Republican challenger Dell Galloway, a lieutenant with the Comanche Nation Police Department, won 38.81 percent of the vote, or 13,712.
Stradley said he was honored by the voters’ decision.
“I thank the Lord and the people for allowing me to get another term,” he said, adding his family and “my family at the sheriff’s office have done a great job helping me to get to where we are.”
Stradley also credits Galloway for running a good, clean race, noting that both me were working for a job to help residents. He said his goal in the new term is the same as past ones: going after drug dealers.
“We will continue that,” he said, of activities he characterizes as ruining both the country and its people, adding that, in the cowboy way, his office will tighten up their saddles and continue working for the all the people as he has for the years he has served as sheriff (32 in January). “It’s why I’m so honored and humbled. My Jesus and the people have allowed me to do this job.”
Attempts to reach Galloway were unsuccessful.
In House District 64, former Comanche County assistant district attorney Rande Worthen, a Republican, won his third term. In the final tally, Worthen won 4,822 votes, or 54.18 percent. His Democratic challenger, Kyle Meraz, won 45.82 percent of the vote, or 4,078.
“We’re happy about the result and looking forward to continuing to represent the people in House District 64,” Worthen said. “It’s always tough when you go through these election cycles. Hopefully, the people are pleased with the service I try to present to them.”
Worthen said he also credits the support and encouragement his family gives — “A lot of people don’t understand the sacrifice my family goes through” — and also gives praise to the Lord for his health and strength.
Worthen said the major goal for all legislators in the coming term is the state budget, especially crucial after voters rejected State Question 814, which would have designated TSET funds toward covering Oklahoma’s cost of expanding Medicaid. He said that is “several hundred million we’re not going to have to work with,” adding it will be crucial to look at the budget.
“We have to pass a budget and it has to be a balanced budget that continues to fund critical state agencies,” he said, adding policy bills will “have to take a second place.”
Meraz said he was proud of the showing his campaign made in his first run for public office.
“I think we definitely put in the work,” Meraz said, of efforts to contact thousands of voters and get out the message of the importance of rural health care expansion. “It resonated with a lot of people, but not enough this time.
“I’m very happy with my experience running. I wish Mr. Worthen all the best.”
In House District 65, Republican Toni Hasenbeck won a second term, besting a challenge from Democrat Jennifer Kerstetter. In the final tally, Hasenbeck won 79.12 percent of the vote, or 9,846 votes, to 2,598 cast for Kerstetter.
Hasenbeck said she appreciated the win and the help provided by friends, family and constituents, especially in a year marked by the difficulty of COVID-19.
“I thank all the voters who had to stand in line and social distance and do all those things,” she said, adding that thanks extends to election board officials and precinct workers who had to work during the pandemic. “I’m so proud of the voters. You can’t get upset by something like that: people who choose to participate in democracy.”
Hasenbeck said she expects a difficult financial year for the Legislature, as it deals with the budgetary problems caused by the failure of State Question 814.
“I expect we’re going to be pretty creative with finances,” she said, adding she explained to state question opponents the difficulties failure would present to the state budget and predicting legislators now must “make some tough decisions in the next couple of years.”
But, Hasenbeck said she won’t back way from the difficulties.
“I do like a challenge,” she said, adding things will get easier once Oklahomans get back to work.
In House District 62, Lawton Republican Daniel Pae won a second term, beating a challenge from Democrat Larry Bush. The final tally was 6,102 for Pae, or 55.12 percent, to 4,968 (44.88 percent) for Bush.
Pae did not return phone calls seeking comment.
Bush, a Democrat who has sought public office several times, offered his thanks to voters.
“The constituents of District 62 have spoken,” Bush said, in a statement. “Congratulations to Daniel for running a great campaign. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and helped me with my campaign.”
Other results:
Senate District 43: Jessica Garvin, Republican, 30,343 or 82 percent; Terri Reimer, Democrat, 6,582 or 18 percent.
House District 55: Todd Russ, Republican, 11,260 or 80 percent; Austin Gipson-Black, Democrat, 2,855 or 20 percent.
House District 56: Dick Lowe, Republican, 8,656 or 67 percent; Craig Parham, Democrat, 4,256 or 33 percent.
House District 57: Anthony Moore, Republican, 10,264 or 70 percent; Juan Garcia, Democrat, 4,324 or 30 percent.
Mountain View, proposition to renew a 25-year contract with PSO: passed, with 263 yes votes (80 percent) to 67 no votes.
Cyril, proposition that allows the town clerk-treasurer to be appointed by the board of trustees rather than elected: passed with 176 yes votes (51 percent) to 170 no votes.