Lawton’s first extended cold wave in years is prompting warnings for residents.
Meteorologists predict daytime highs won’t hit 40 degrees again until Feb. 18, and overnight lows are predicted to range from the mid-20s to a bone-chilling 4 degrees on Saturday. And, in addition to light freezing drizzle that fell on Lawton most of Monday, precipitation is predicted for Wednesday morning and early next week.
City of Lawton officials encourage residents to prepare for the extreme cold by turning off sprinkler systems and draining outside faucets. Plumbing experts also recommend residents place some type of protection (which could include hard foam covers or cloth wrapping) over outside faucets to insulate them against the cold, after detaching garden hoses. Inside, city utility services officials said allowing water faucets to drip slowly should prevent them from freezing, and cabinet doors under sinks on outside walls can be left open to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.
Mark Moore, meter services supervisor for the City of Lawton, said fabric covering (such as pieces of rug) can be placed over city water meter boxes for insulation, especially if there is less than 9 inches from the ground level to the top of the meter. The surrounding soil will provide some insulation for meters below ground level.
Moore cautioned against using metal or bricks placed directly on top of the black radio sensor mounted to the meter’s lid, because that will obstruct the reading signal and means city employees will have to do an on-site visit to remove it. In addition, Moore said nothing should be placed inside the meter box, explaining that fabric placed inside the box will get wet and cause the meter to freeze. Frozen meters should be reported to the city’s utility division, 581-3333.
The city’s streets division also has three trucks with sand/salt spreaders loaded, to sand arterials and collector streets if needed. Residents are reminded they should stay at least 200 feet behind a sanding truck, and they should not attempt to pass the crew is working on a street.