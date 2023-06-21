Water drill at Henderson Park

A Layne Christensen crew drills a water well in Henderson Park in east Lawton in this file photo from June 2021.

 File photo

City of Lawton officials were told Tuesday the Lawton Water Authority has been approved for a $50 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.

The OWRB was voting on a request from the water authority (a function of the City Council) that would provide funding to allow the City of Lawton to continue its quest to drill water wells to provide a supplemental raw water source for Lawton.

Recommended for you