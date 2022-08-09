A woman who had been trying to start a shelter in Frederick for homeless women suddenly found herself homeless on Monday.
The roof of Toya Haddon’s apartment at Lawton Pointe, 2202 NW Hoover, caught fire Monday evening. Haddon moved into the apartment on July 8, and one month to the day, she found herself homeless.
She said she and her son were watching TV about 7:30 p.m. when he noticed smoke out the window.
“There was no smoke in the apartment,” she said. “He saw the smoke and said we needed to get out.”
All Haddon took time to gather on her way out was her cellphone, but no charger.
“Everything I own is in there,” she said as she stood on the sidewalk in front her apartment watching firefighters spray water on the roof as smoke billowed out.
The Detroit native moved to Lawton about a year ago and had been living with a relative until last month, when she moved into Lawton Pointe.
She said it looked as if the fire was coming from under the roof or from the gutter.
“I don’t know anybody in Lawton. I don’t have anybody here,” she said. “I just can’t believe this. This is just unbelievable.”
Crews from at least six stations were called to fight the fire and were still on the scene at 8:30 p.m. No cause of the fire was available by 9:30 p.m.