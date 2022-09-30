OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawton sites are among those with optometric physicians participating in a complimentary eye exam program for those in need under the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s third annual Giving Sight Day.
Dr. Kevin Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong, Eye Care on Gore, will offer exams from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at their site, 1415 W. Gore. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 355-3036.
Dr. Chris Swanson at Complete Eye Care, 4250 Cache Road, will offer exams from 8 a.m. to 1p.m. Saturday. The service is first-come, first-served; no appointment is necessary. Information is available by calling 355-2020.
“Every Oklahoman deserves the gift of healthy vision and clear sight, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said Swanson, OAOP president. “Participating in Giving Sight Day is a privilege and something I look forward to. It’s a great way for our staff and for me to give back to a community that we love.”
In previous years, Giving Sight Day has yielded more than $50,000 in complementary exams, and frames and lenses distributed to patients.