OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawton sites are among those with optometric physicians participating in a complimentary eye exam program for those in need under the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s third annual Giving Sight Day.

Dr. Kevin Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong, Eye Care on Gore, will offer exams from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today at their site, 1415 W. Gore. Appointments are required and may be made by calling 355-3036.

