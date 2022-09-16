Lawton will be among the sites in Southwest Oklahoma offering drive-through flu and COVID-19 clinics in October.
The Lawton clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Other clinics are planned for Altus: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5, Jackson County Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane, Altus; and Anadarko: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6, First Baptist Church of Anadarko, 700 W. Petree Road, Anadarko.
Health officials said vaccines also will be available on a walk-in basis at county health departments in Southwest Oklahoma.
The clinics will feature the newly authorized bivalent COVID vaccine, as well as flu vaccines. No appoint is necessary and there is no out-of-pocket expenses, but residents are asked to bring their identification and insurance cards. Children under age 18 must have a parent or guardian present.
“Influenza is a respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, especially in young children,” said Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional administrative director. “Persons at high risk of serious complications from flu are especially advised to get the flu shot, including people 65 and older, pregnant women and those with asthma, diabetes or other chronic conditions. Parents and family members of babies less than 6 months of age and people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from the flu, including health care workers, should also get the vaccine.”
Officials also offered recommendations for those receiving the new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine:
• The bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine is authorized for use in individuals 12 years of age and older.
• The bivalent Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older.
• Bivalent formulations of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for use as a single booster dose at least two months following completion of primary or booster vaccination.
“These new, updated booster doses are expected to provide better protection against the current circulating Omicron variant,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, chief medical officer for Oklahoma State Department of Health. “The updated bivalent boosters include components of both the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron variant.”
Residents who are receiving a booster dose should bring their vaccination cards with them. Influenza vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.
Health officials said anyone who cannot attend the drive-thru event should call their local county health department to determine their best option to access the vaccination. Information is available at Oklahoma.gov/health/fightflu.