Lawton will be among the sites in Southwest Oklahoma offering drive-through flu and COVID-19 clinics in October.

The Lawton clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Other clinics are planned for Altus: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5, Jackson County Expo Center, 300 Todd Lane, Altus; and Anadarko: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 6, First Baptist Church of Anadarko, 700 W. Petree Road, Anadarko.

