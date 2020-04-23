Mayor Stan Booker signed amendments into place late Wednesday, easing curfew restrictions and allowing some city recreational activities to resume.
The revisions also allow city churches to operate “drive-in” church services and change some occupancy requirements for businesses already in operation, as city officials continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that has prompted changes in most social activities across the nation. Lawton’s proposals came on the same day that Gov. Kevin Stitt said the State of Oklahoma will be easing restrictions and allowing some non-essential businesses — to include hair salons and barbershops — to reopen as soon as Friday.
Booker and Mayor Pro Tem Jay Burk said the new order will ease some mandates already in place, while allowing other activities to resume as long as specific requirements to ensure safety are followed. Many of the new requirements center on parking lot church services, “drive-in” style activities that allow residents to resume attending church if they use an outdoor format that Bishop John Dunaway has likened to the tent revivals.
Dunaway and other local pastors worked together to propose criteria that would allow churches to use that drive-in option, something Dunaway said many supported but also one that not every church has the ability to do because of size limitations on their parking lots.
Booker said the most recent changes reflect an evolving landscape as governmental entities deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the City Council are expected to discuss those issues and others during a special meeting that will begin at 10 a.m. today in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Booker and other city officials have said they expect residents to continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines (at least 6 feet between people in public settings) and sanitation protocols. City officials also continue to urge residents to wear masks or face coverings while in public.
“We are monitoring and reevaluating the situation, in consultation with medical experts and the state, as we move forward,” Booker said, in a statement. “Such changes are the result of that process. We are entrusting citizens to take personal responsibility to help protect themselves, their friends and their families, as we readjust to a constantly changing environment within this pandemic. Together, we must find what works and together we must strive to move forward.”
The largest part of Lawton’s updated Civil Emergency Proclamation deals with faith-based assemblies.
The amendment allows faith-based assemblies of more than 10 people to take place for “drive-in” style services performed in the parking lots of church properties. The preferred assembly method is providing services via FM radio frequency broadcast to vehicle radios, but city officials also are waiving Lawton’s sound ordinance for drive-in service times that occur between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays. Waivers may be granted to those who need services outside those times, upon providing a five-day notice approved by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Those attending drive-in services must maintain an empty parking space between every vehicles, and vehicle occupants must be members of the same household. Those who attend must remain in their vehicles, but windows may be down.
People will be allowed to leave their vehicles to use the church’s restrooms, if sanitation protocols (such as hand sanitizers) are followed. Only one person at a time may leave a vehicle, unless it is an adult accompanying a child or family member needing assistance. Those outside their vehicles may not have direct contact with church staff or another attendee, and face masks/coverings are strongly recommended for those who leave their vehicles.
Church service staff participants are limited to no more than 10 people, who must maintain social distancing and avoid direct contact with others. Face masks are recommended for such people when they are not speaking or singing as part of the service.
In instances of direct counseling of congregants by church staff members, strict social distancing guidelines must be followed, no direct contact is allowed, and face masks must be worn.
While online or mailed-in offerings are encouraged, collections may be done in person if only one person (wearing a face mask) is doing the collecting. A drop off point is preferred to a car pickup. When the car pickup method is used, direct contact between church attendant and congregant is not allowed.