Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s runway is operational after completion of an improvement project to seal cracks, replace damaged concrete panels and install underground drains, Airport Director Barbara McNally said Tuesday.
That project had closed the airport’s runway in December, forcing aviation traffic to use the parallel Taxiway A. But, because the taxiway is shorter than the runway, larger aircraft have not been able to use the Lawton airport. Large military flights had been shifted to Oklahoma City and American Eagle (which operates commercial flights between Dallas-Fort Worth and Lawton) had been using smaller jets to accommodate the shorter landing surface of the taxiway.
McNally said with the runway operational, officials expect American Eagle to resume using its larger jets for its three daily flights, although that has not yet occurred. Military flights also are slated to resume.
“We’re ready for the military to come back,” she said.
The last part of the project is slated for completion by April 1 engineers said: new markings on Taxiway A. The taxiway will remain closed until that marking is completed, McNally said.
The $2.342 million project is notable for installation of an underdrain system on either side of the runway, designed to funnel groundwater away from the concrete and prevent cracking. Cracking already evident in the concrete prompted the airport to close its runway to most heavy aircraft between February and October 2016, after a preliminary analysis indicated those aircraft were causing the cracking. The runway was reopened after a later in-depth analysis found the problem actually stemmed from groundwater ponding under the runway. Plans were made to add installation of underdrains as part of the concrete rehabilitation project that would replace damaged sections of concrete, then seal joints and cracks.
The runway work isn’t the only major project set for completion in April.
McNally said Jet Commercial Construction expects to complete its $3.8 million terminal upgrade by mid-month.
That work, launched in March 2020, is the first of three project phases that will modernize the airport terminal. This phase included installation of a carousel baggage claim area to replace the outdoor chute system that has long been used; renovations in the terminal’s general public area; and construction of a temporary secured passenger holding area. That temporary area will become the holding site for passengers who have gone through security screening in the next phase of the terminal upgrade, which will include construction of a new secured holding area that will be double the size of the existing one.
Airport authority members said last month they were ready to move into that next phase of terminal renovations, with the intent to let the project for bids in April and launch construction by year’s end.