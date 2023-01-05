Fire Station 2

In this file photo from 2021 this interior door at Fire Station No. 2 shows cracking near the upper corners and the doorframe beginning to separate from the wall.

 File photo

Story Highlights

The Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority authorized a lawsuit be filed against contractors and designers of Lawton Fire Station No. 2.

The fire station, located on the airport's northern boundary on Bishop Road, was built in 2020 for $4.4 million.

Within weeks of occupancy, cracks were noticed in the walls and the floor dropped 2 inches in some areas.

The airport authority is bringing suit against those involved in the construction, design or oversight of the Fire Station No. 2 project, to include Rich Construction Inc., Jet Construction and any "requisite subcontractors," as well as Garver Engineering and any other engineering firm and/or entity associated with the project.

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has authorized a lawsuit against the contractors and designers associated with the Lawton Fire Station No. 2 project.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority met Wednesday to discuss the issue in executive session, following almost two years of discussions with those involved in building the fire station on the airport’s northern boundary on Bishop Road. While the station — which opened in early 2020 — is part of Lawton Fire Department and responds to calls in south Lawton, it also houses the specially trained firefighting crews that handle emergencies at the airport.

Recommended for you