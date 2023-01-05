Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has authorized a lawsuit against the contractors and designers associated with the Lawton Fire Station No. 2 project.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority met Wednesday to discuss the issue in executive session, following almost two years of discussions with those involved in building the fire station on the airport’s northern boundary on Bishop Road. While the station — which opened in early 2020 — is part of Lawton Fire Department and responds to calls in south Lawton, it also houses the specially trained firefighting crews that handle emergencies at the airport.
The airport rebuilt the station under a $4.4 million project that replaced the original Fire Station No. 2, a deteriorating 1970s-era structure that had faced structural problems in recent years.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said while the new station is structurally sound, there are problems with cracking and heaving that must be addressed.
“The problem was evident within the first weeks that firemen were there,” she said, of a section of flooring in an office that had dropped at least two inches. “It was a $4.4 million construction. This is not what we spent money on.”
Authority action on Wednesday authorized the airport’s attorney to bring suit against those involved in the construction, design or oversight of the Fire Station No. 2 project, to include Rich Construction Inc., Jet Construction and any “requisite subcontractors,” as well as Garver Engineering and any other engineering firm and/or entity associated with the project. The board’s action specifies a lawsuit for “for contract breaches, breaches of performance, negligence, and other claims related to the performance or contract” between airport authority and Rich Construction, dated January 2018.
McNally said the suit reflects the fact that airport officials still are trying to determine who is responsible for the problem. The decision also reflects the fact that the airport is nearing the two-year statute of limitations on filing legal action.
McNally said airport officials and firefighters noticed “early on” instability in the building was causing movement that was damaging portions of the east side of the structure, to include sections of floor that dropped several inches, cracking in walls and ceilings, and floor tiles that have popped up.
“There was obviously some type of problem underneath that building,” she said, adding the question has become what exactly must be done to stabilize the structure.
McNally said the airport has received proposals from companies on how to repair the problem, but no one wants to give the airport a guarantee to ensure the problem is resolved. She said problems seems to stem from the plasticity of the soil under the fire station: the area’s notorious clay soil has a high swell/shrink ratio that means structures on top of or inside the soil also move. McNally said the soil under the fire station has even more plasticity than the clay soil around it, as determined by tests done on the soil.