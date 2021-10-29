Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport will be upgrading its security access system, under action approved Tuesday by its governing board.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority approved a $42,134.97 expenditure to Convergint Technology, Tulsa, the firm that will upgrade the system that includes security badges worn by airport personnel and security locks that limit access to controlled areas of the terminal and other sites on the airport.
Airport Security Coordinator Archie Campbell said the existing badging and security access system is 14 years old, and its components no longer are supported by the manufacturer. He said the work will focus on upgrading hardware, which will mean a retrofit of about half of the existing system. What it won’t include is replacement of infrastructure, Campbell said, adding the existing wiring is sufficient.
He said he recommended Convergint after talking to airport security personnel at Will Rogers International Airport and Wichita International Airport (both have worked with the firm). The second bidder, Digi Security Systems, set a price of $58,495.13 for its work.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said the security systems are mandated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which controls security at the nation’s airports.
“We’re mandated to keep TSA areas secure,” she said.
The security system strictly controls access to areas of the airport that are off limits to the general public. Airport employees must have security badges (which they are issued after clearing security checks) to access those areas.
In other business, McNally said her staff is analyzing details after being asked by Fort Sill transportation officials if Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport would take over fueling duties for aircraft using the Henry Post Army Airfield.
McNally said her staff still is analyzing the proposal, which would require Lawton Air Services to provide a truck to take fuel to aircraft using the airport on Fort Sill. The fuel would be requested with two-hour notice, meaning an LAS employee would have to be on call for such requests, McNally said, adding the service also would have to secure another fueling truck to provide the service. LAS already provides air fueling service to aircraft that land at the Lawton airport.
Now, military personnel who are trained to fuel vehicles are fueling aircraft on Fort Sill, McNally said.