Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport is preparing to launch two more improvement projects, after its governing body approved the long-anticipated work.
Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority met last week for the first time since late February, after following the lead of most governing boards and suspending in-person meetings because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among their first actions: approving a pavement improvement plan for the airport runway and an upgrade for the commercial parking lot used by tenants and visitors.
Airport Director Barbara McNally said airport officials are moving forward with a plan to rehabilitate the concrete on the airport’s runway and install an underground drainage system to keep water away from the pavement. McNally said the project dates to 2016, when severe cracking in the runway and taxiway prompted the airport — at the recommendation of its then-engineer — to close the runway to heavy aircraft to minimize additional damage.
A pavement analysis conducted after the closure was announced found that water, rather than the weight of landings by large aircraft, was to blame for the concrete cracking, and the analysis also recommended a repair project and underdrain system be done within five years. McNally said that’s exactly what this pavement project will do, sealing cracks, cleaning and sealing joints, and replacing some damaged panels on the runway, to include an area struck by lightning.
The project also will install underdrains the length of the runway, to address problems with ponding groundwater that is compounded by clay soil.
“We’re having problems getting water away from the pavement,” McNally said.
Airport Authority member David Madigan said water has been an issue for years and airport officials have said ponding water causes one problem, but water also is causing the deterioration that created cracks. McNally said the 2016 analysis included core samples, all of which helped prove the problem is groundwater under the runway.
McNally said the original engineering recommendation to close the runway to all heavy aircraft, including military flights, prompted the airport to operate with “an abundance of caution because we were not sure what we were looking at,” in terms of cracking on the runway and main taxiway. “Heavies” were banned from landing at the airport except for emergency situations until the analysis proved the problem was actually water-related, she said.
There is good news for what is estimated to be a $2.4 million project to rehab the runway: it will be completely funded by Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding, rather than requiring the airport to match 10 percent local funds with 90 percent federal funds, as is typical. AIP funds are designated to airports annually for aviation improvement projects.
“There’s no matching share this year,” McNally said, explaining additional federal funding is available through the CARES Act legislation passed by the U.S. Congress earlier this year to help entities cope with economic problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Garver Engineering already has begun design work for the runway project and its surveyors have been out on site, McNally said. The airport authority approved a recommendation to pay the firm $328,000 for its work, a fee McNally said was confirmed by an independent engineer and the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA requires the price of any engineering project in excess of $200,000 to be confirmed by an independent engineer.
Airport officials said the project may cause some disruptions of airport traffic when it begins later in the fiscal year.
“We’re trying to avoid that,” McNally said, adding that while much of the pavement work will be done at night, there may be some disruption when the underdrain project begins because it is in the runway’s safety areas. “Once it’s done, our runway is good for another 10 years.”