Passengers are in their new holding area and aircraft are taxiing up to a new area of tarmac, as work begins in earnest on what will be the final phase of terminal upgrades at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.

Passengers were moved to a new secured holding area earlier this month, as part of a $15.2 million project being done by Herring Construction. The most costly of the part of that upgrade is building a new secured holding area, the site where passengers who have gone through TSA’s security screening wait until they can board their aircraft. The plan is to tear down the existing holding area so an area twice its size — enough to hold 120 passengers — can be built.

Recommended for you