Passengers are in their new holding area and aircraft are taxiing up to a new area of tarmac, as work begins in earnest on what will be the final phase of terminal upgrades at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Passengers were moved to a new secured holding area earlier this month, as part of a $15.2 million project being done by Herring Construction. The most costly of the part of that upgrade is building a new secured holding area, the site where passengers who have gone through TSA’s security screening wait until they can board their aircraft. The plan is to tear down the existing holding area so an area twice its size — enough to hold 120 passengers — can be built.
Airport officials had to find something to do with passengers first. The solution was a temporary holding area created on the terminal’s southwest side near the carousel baggage claim area. That effort didn’t go quite as smoothly as projected, but Airport Director Barbara McNally said it was for a good reason. The problem was the temporary holding area was built for 60 people, while American Eagle has made the commitment to bring in 70-passenger planes. So Herring Construction had to convert a little more space to hold passengers before installing the infrastructure and equipment for TSA.
Outside the terminal, doors were reconfigured and pavement markings had to be completed to guide aircraft that will pick up and deliver passengers on the southwest corner of the terminal, rather than on its west side. The last of that pavement marking was completed the week of Dec. 12, and the area is functioning as the temporary boarding site. McNally said officials worked to ensure adequate parking for commercial aircraft while being close enough to the terminal to make an easy walk for passengers.
“Everything is running smoothly,” McNally said of a multi-phase process that had to be completed before the major work could begin.
That “major work” means removing the longtime boarding area on the building’s northwest side. Interior demolition — removing seats, glass walls and steel supports — has been occurring in recent weeks, setting the stage for the next major phase.
“They will be ready to demo the first of the year,” McNally said, of the process that will tear out the old holding area so a new one can be built in its place, a process estimated to take at least 15 months. The completed project will provide a larger seating area for passengers, along with separate corridors for deplaning and enplaning passengers, and a larger area for TSA and the passengers they screen. It also will feature a covered walkway that will allow passengers to move from the board gate area to the aircraft without having to walk outside on the tarmac, as they do now.
Other work will include upgrades in the car rental and airline areas, to include moving the checked baggage screening area outside of public view; and upgrading the terminal’s front entrance, which will include larger vestibule doors, landscaping and exterior facade work. Once the new holding area is put into use, the temporary holding area will be converted to storage.