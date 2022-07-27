Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport will be replacing a piece of its history.
Airport Director Barbara McNally told her governing board Tuesday that the airport’s 60-year-old air traffic control tower is among those that have been identified for replacement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Tulsa’s airport also is on the replacement list.
McNally said project falls under funding identified in the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill that is targeted toward airports. Projects include replacement of air traffic control towers.
“Our tower is 60 years old,” she said. “It’s time.”
McNally said the process is in its earliest stages, with the FAA directing Lawton and other airports to identify alternate sites for their new towers. Lawton was asked to select three potential sites, identifying them by latitude and longitude. Using that information at a meeting set for Oct. 25, FAA and local officials will be able to do a “virtual siting assessment” that will allow tower personnel to virtually “see” the view available at each site, at different heights. That information will help airport officials and the FAA to select the best site for the new tower.
Some discussions are under way.
“The tower folks want us to move farther south,” McNally said of potential sites, explaining there is a slight slope at the south end of Lawton’s runway and an aircraft setting on the farthest south end cannot be seen from the tower.
Sites will be identified on the west side of the runway (the existing tower also is on the west side), but FAA officials have asked for at least one site on the east side of the runway. That east side site will present accessibility issues, McNally said, explaining there are no paved roads accessing that side of the runway, as they are on the west side. So, selecting an east side site will mean additional infrastructure work and costs, something McNally said could delay the project.
“We do want a new tower,” she said.
Once the site is selected, it will be added to the airport’s Airport Layout Plan, documentation necessary to have in place before the project can begin.
McNally said the new tower will be 170 feet high — “significantly taller than our tower,” McNally said — giving tower personnel an advantage of height they don’t have now. Because the tower is a federal facility, the FAA and federal funding will cover the entire cost, McNally said.
While it still is early in the planning process, McNally said tentative indications are the existing tower would be demolished after the new tower is built and operational. But, that is not a foregone conclusion. Airport Authority Chairman Ed Petersen said local discussions are under way about preserving the tower as an historic structure because indications are it was designed by legendary architect I.M. Pei.
Pei headed the firm that won a 1962 FAA competition to design standard air traffic control towers. Those designs were used to build 16 towers in the 1960s and 1970s.