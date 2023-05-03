Fire Station No. 2

In this file photo, flooring in one of the central rooms of Lawton Fire Station No. 2 is separating and becoming uneven, evidence of what officials say is movement under the new building. The station houses the crews that handle emergencies at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, and the airport's governing body is working to determine the exact cause of the problem and what can be done to resolve it.

 File photo

Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board has accepted a proposal from an Oklahoma City firm to identify the cause of damage at one of the city’s newest fire stations.

Lawton Fire Station No. 2, located on Bishop Road, is on the northern edge of the airport and houses the specially-trained fire crews that respond to airport emergencies. Crews moved into the new, $4.4 million station in early 2020 and almost immediately, officials began reporting problems with cracking inside the building. The problem apparently was due to instability causing movement under the building, members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority said in January when voted to sue the entities involved in the construction project to identify who is responsible.

Recommended for you