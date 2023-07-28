Lawton airport finds solution that would allow development of nearby land

Officials at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport have come up with a solution for nearby property that is unusable for anything other than growing grass.

The airport holds an avigation easement on property located northwest of the runway, on the east side of South Sheridan Road along the airport’s western boundary. That easement, held by the airport since 1949, means the airport controls the airspace above the property and it is so strict, essentially anything higher than a blade of grass is prohibited, Airport Director Barbara McNally said. The easement specifies the tract must be kept clear of all trees, poles, buildings, wire and other obstructions of any kind.

