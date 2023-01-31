Attorneys for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board have filed suit against the entities involved in building a fire station on the airport’s northern boundary.
The suit alleging breach of agreement — contract was filed in Comanche County District Court against Rich Construction Inc., Garver LLC, Corgan Associates, AG&E Associates, Jet Commercial Construction, ECS Southwest and A.E. Construction. All the entities were involved in construction of Fire Station No. 2, located on Bishop Road on the airport’s northern boundary and adjacent to the station it replaced.
According to the lawsuit filed by Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority, the entity is seeking relief of more than $10,000.
“That process is starting,” said Airport Director Barbara McNally, of a decision the airport authority made in December following almost two years of discussions with contractors and designers involved in the fire station project.
The new station was built under a $4.4 million project coordinated by the airport. While the station is part of Lawton Fire Department and responds to emergencies in south Lawton, it also houses the specially trained firefighting crews that handle airport emergencies.
The new station opened in early 2020, and airport officials said problems were evident almost immediately. McNally said while the building is structurally sound, cracks are evident inside the building, apparently due to instability causing movement under the building. Damage is evident in walls and ceilings, floor tiles have popped up, and sections of the floor have dropped several inches.
McNally said the suit reflects the fact that airport officials are trying to determine who is responsible for the problem. That is why it involves everyone involved in construction, design or oversight, and specifies “contract breaches, breaches of performance, negligence, and other claims related to the performance or contract” from the 2018 construction contract. Officials said their action was taken because the airport is nearing the end of the two-year statute of limitations on filing legal action.
Authority members have said the problem seems to stem from the plasticity of the clay soil under the station. While Lawton area soil has a high swell/shrink ratio that moves any structures inside or on top of it, McNally said tests indicate the soil under the station seems to have even more plasticity than the clay soil around it.