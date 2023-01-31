Fire Station 2

In this file photo, the floor in one of the central rooms of Fire Station No. 2 is separating and becoming uneven.

 File photo

Attorneys for Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport’s governing board have filed suit against the entities involved in building a fire station on the airport’s northern boundary.

The suit alleging breach of agreement — contract was filed in Comanche County District Court against Rich Construction Inc., Garver LLC, Corgan Associates, AG&E Associates, Jet Commercial Construction, ECS Southwest and A.E. Construction. All the entities were involved in construction of Fire Station No. 2, located on Bishop Road on the airport’s northern boundary and adjacent to the station it replaced.

