In an auditorium filled with military students, Courtney Gibbs, an instructor at the Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences, holds up a two-dimensional map with various dots placed all around the U.S.
The map was handed to the military students in the days before the ceremony was held, a “Purple Up” demonstration honoring students from military families. The students left dots on the map showing places they have been. With nearly half of the students in the audience coming from military families, the number of dots is staggering, but not unexpected.
“This should show all of you that we really are a global community,” Gibbs said.
The event was held at the academy’s auditorium on Friday morning, and featured speeches from school officials, military personnel, and Lawton Mayor Stan Booker, but the big event of the night was a series of speeches and songs performed and spoken by the school’s military children.
One of the student speakers, Austin Janoe, talked about the difficulty of constantly moving from place to place, being uprooted often as his father moves from one post to another.
“We move during my birthday a lot,” Janoe said. “Everything seems to happen around my birthday, so sometimes we have to kind of celebrate on the road, but we always make it work.”
Each of the student speakers spent some of their speaking time on the subject of travel. Michelle Smith, the Chief Operating Officer of the school and the secondary school principal, spoke about the kind of social skills that military students develop as a result of moving from place to place.
“A lot of you know that you’ve got to make friends fast, because you may not see those people again,” Smith said. “And you know that you don’t break those ties after you leave. You’re gaining new experiences and people.”
The event ended with a parade through the halls of the academy. Students from non-military families lined the hall, with arms out, to high-five military students as they made their way out of the building. Outside, all of the students, military and non-military, gathered in a circle with the military students in the center, as a show of support.