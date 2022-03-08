Students at the Lawton Academy of Arts and Sciences were given an hour and a half to build a city.
Every week, on Friday, students at the academy have a competition in one of the three categories: academics, athletics or creativity. Last week’s category was creativity, and it fell, as luck would have it, on the week of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
In celebration, Courtney Gibbs, a teacher at the academy, decided that the children should build “Seuss Cities.”
“I showed them a picture of what I meant,” Gibbs said. “I made a point not to show them for too long, because I didn’t want to just get 10 of those turned in.”
In the gym of the academy, 90 students from grades three through six gathered to build their cities out of random objects either found at home or bought the previous day. Each team had already been organized at the beginning of the semester, with a leader, a deputy, and six other members each finding their own job in the process, or having one given them by their team leader.
Lauren Kriss, a sixth-grader and one of the team leaders, said that keeping every member of the team motivated and working was stressful.
“Every time I would look up from gluing, there would be someone just watching me glue stuff,” Kriss said. “I was like, ‘I know there’s something else you could be doing.’”
Kriss pushed her team — and herself — to win the competition, supplying a large portion of the objects that would eventually make up the city herself. Her city ended as a plethora of colorful objects: of cut-outs of Seuss characters and Dixie Cups fashioned into buildings of various shapes and sizes, painted mostly red and green.
“I’m like, the kind of person where, I want to win,” Kriss said. “I was going crazy. I couldn’t understand how everyone else had a laid back attitude about it.”
Layton Toomey was another team leader. A fourth-grade student, the concept for his team’s city was decided by consensus, though he expressed a little hesitancy with the idea.
“One of my teammates was like, ‘upside-down Seuss town,’” Toomey said. “I was like, ‘OK?’”
Toomey was excited to take on the project, and brought with him a paint set and a shoebox as his major contributions.
“The paints I got from my grandfather, who’s a really great painter,” Toomey said. “I love art, I love painting things. And I bought a shoebox. I mean, I bought shoes too, obviously.”
While it didn’t quite end up as an upside-down city, Toomey was still happy with how his city turned out.
The competitors were judged later in the day by a group of second- and third-grade students at the academy, who chose Ximena Cornejo’s “Seuss Hotel” design as their favorite.
Her hotel was constructed of several small boxes, topped with a dome with painted popsicle sticks of varying sizes. She said almost all the materials she and her team used were gathered from their homes.
“I was looking for colorful stuff, anything I could find,” Cornejo said. “They had to pop.”
Gibbs said that she tries to teach her students creativity through constraints, giving the students a few rules, and interfering as little as possible in how they create, and with what. She said she was impressed with what the students provided her when their time was up.
“I was really impressed with the diversity of material the students used,” Gibbs said. “And I was really impressed with the attention to detail hidden inside each city.”