A federal lawsuit brought on by a former inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center has been dismissed, according to court records.
Jeffery Allan Taylor, a former inmate at the county jail was suing the detention center, county commissioners and jail administrator for civil rights violations — a case potentially worth $75,000. It is unknown at this time why both parties agreed to dismiss. Calls to Taylor’s attorneys were not returned.
Taylor and the county have jointly agreed the case should be dismissed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be brought before the courts again. It is unclear when the agreement will be finalized. The agreement will need to be presented to and approved by county commissioners. Until the agreement is finalized, no further details of the agreement will be discussed, said District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens.
According to court records, Taylor was an inmate trustee at the detention center in June 2017 when he was attacked by another inmate and stabbed in the neck when picking up breakfast trays. Taylor also suffered a broken leg and an injury to his scalp. Taylor is alleging jail staff and administrators failed to protect him and took the lawsuit to federal court January 2018.
Both parties sparred back and forth over who was responsible or negligent for the injuries. Jail administration claimed they had no way to know Taylor was in danger or threats were being made. The inmate who stabbed Taylor was convicted January 2018 of felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of a weapon by an inmate based on his attack on Taylor.
Taylor claimed Jail Administrator Bill Hobbs, Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley and the Board of County Commissioners failed to protect him from the inmate which Taylor claims is a violation of his civil rights. Stradley was later dropped from the lawsuit because the Sheriff’s Department has no jurisdiction over the jail.
Attorneys for the county argued Taylor was unable to establish that any such condition caused the inmate to attack him or that the county acted with deliberate indifference to any of these conditions. They argued in court filings that there was simply no evidence that any CCDC employee was subjectively aware that Taylor faced a substantial risk of harm from an inmate or inmate violence and did nothing to abate that risk or prevent that harm. Nor is there any evidence from which a reasonable inference of deliberate indifference on the part of any CCDC employee could be drawn, said attorneys representing the county.