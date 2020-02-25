OKLAHOMA CITY — Action continues as the pressing issues relating to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) are being addressed at the State Capitol.
On Tuesday, the State House of Representatives Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 to pass “Ida’s Law” (House Bill 3345) to the House. The bill, presented by Rep. Chelsey Branham, D-Oklahoma City, directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to create the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons to work with state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies on missing persons and homicide cases involving American Indians.
Gen Hadley, a Comanche Nation member, has been documenting the missing and murdered from her tribe and serves as a representative for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women — Southwest Oklahoma Chapter. She has been shining a light on the long-overlooked epidemic that has impacted Indian Country throughout North America.
Hadley said she’s glad that action is finally being discussed if not undertaken completely. She hopes these inroads in Oklahoma following federal government and Department of Justice’s recent recognition of the issue will bear fruit.
“We’ve all been praying for this outcome, but we’re still waiting on the ‘Red Alert Bill’ to pass as well,” Hadley said. “I’m relieved that ‘Ida’s Bill’ has passed because it opens the door to our other legislation in waiting. ‘Ida’s Bill’ is an answer to many of our problems that our missing and murdered families are facing today.”
Following President Donald Trump’s November 2019 Executive Order to enhance the operation of the criminal justice system and address the legitimate concerns of American Indian and Alaska Native communities regarding missing and murdered people — particularly missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, Hadley thought these issues would be moot.
“I really didn’t think we were going to have a problem getting it passed, but sometimes situations can go a different route,” she said.
There are other bills regarding the issue pending at the State Capitol.
As with most government-related considerations, there were hiccups with approval from the Judiciary Committee Tuesday regarding “Ida’s Law.”
Questions regarding funding the bill put it in jeopardy, however an amendment was added to the legislation that made it dependent on federal funding.
“Ida’s Law” is among several bills introduced in January to improve Oklahoma’s response to those Native Americans who go missing.
Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, was among those lawmakers who filed bills to address the issue. He filed the “Red Alert Bill” that would lead to the creation of a red alert system that would notify the public anytime an Indigenous person goes missing in Oklahoma. The system, which would be run by the Department of Public Safety, would be similar to Amber Alerts used to notify the public of missing children.
Hadley said a wall was hit for the “Red Alert Bill” Tuesday.
“I just found out that the ‘Red Lert Bill’ is not going to a vote,” Hadley said. “Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, halted it.”
