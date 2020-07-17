TEMPLE — A Temple teen is in the hospital following a Thursday evening wreck after he tried to cross a highway on a riding lawn mower and was struck by a truck.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the 15 year old was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in fair condition with arm and internal/external trunk injuries. The name or sex of the teen was not released.
The teen was driving a Murray Zero Turn lawnmower northbound on Walnut Street in Temple shortly before 7 p.m. when, according to Trooper Bryce Lewallen, the mower attempted to cross Oklahoma 5 in front of a Ford Escape driven by Colton R. Sine, 27, of Wichita Falls, Texas. The Ford was unable to stop in time and struck the mower, throwing the teen about 9 feet.
Sine was not injured.
Lewallen reported the cause of the wreck remains under investigation.