A former Caddo County police chief is looking at a tarnished star if convicted of selling a gun taken from police property.
On Tuesday, the Comanche County District Court issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for Alvin Pickens, 44, for two counts of embezzlement, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to a year in county jail.
Investigators allege Pickens took two handguns from the Medicine Park Police Department and sold them to an individual at some time between January and December 2019.
According to the warrant affidavit, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigators looked into allegations of official misconduct by then-Cyril Police Chief Pickens. He was accused of taking two confiscated guns — a Raven Arms .25 caliber handgun and a Bryco .380 caliber handgun — from the department’s confiscated property room and keeping one while selling one to a clerk at a Cyril convenience store.
Those allegations followed Assistant Police Chief Michael Whisman and Officer Mackenzie Ash reporting a Bluetooth speaker confiscated at a prior arrest was at the same store and was missing from the evidence room, the affidavit states.
Pickens admitted to signing out the two firearms from the Medicine Park Police Department when he’d been employed there. According to the affidavit, he’d given the Raven handgun to Ash, who was also employed at Medicine Park at the time, and kept the other for himself.
If convicted, Pickens could be kept from serving as a law officer due to the nature of the crime.
A $10,000 cash warrant bond was issued for Pickens.