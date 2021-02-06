Arrest warrants were issued Friday for a 35-year-old man accused of a scheme to take over a piece of land.
The Comanche County District Court issued two separate felony warrants Friday for Devon Jermaine Dunham, one for the charge of false personation of a notary and the other for falsely personating another to create liability, records indicate. The second charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Dunham is accused of fraud regarding a piece of land in Lawton’s Crestview addition.
According to the warrant affidavits, First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka met with a Lawton police detective Feb. 1 after three documents relating to the property were rejected by the County Clerk’s office. They were two quit claim deeds and an Oklahoma warranty deed.
The detective had noticed there were differences in the quit claim deeds, including that Oklahoma was spelled wrong on one and correct on the other, the affidavit states. The signature on one was for a “Jordan Firman and the Venitris group the property to the Dunham Dynasty Living Trust." The other document identified only Venitris to the trust. Dunham’s signature and the notary signature of Mary Sterling were on both quit claims.
After lining up the two documents and placing light behind them, the detective determined that both of the signatures from Dunham and “Mary” matched-up perfectly, according to the affidavit.
On Feb. 2, the detective met with Sterling and had her look over the documents. She noticed how her signature was exactly the same on the two documents and noticed differences on the warranty signature, the affidavit states. She said it wouldn’t be hard to crop a document or application on the computer and alter a document.
During the investigation, it was learned that Dunham was being investigated for another deed for several residences filed Jan. 7 and notarized by “Mary.” In that instance, the paperwork was filed on behalf of Ourvest Capital Company with Dunham listed as the president, according to the affidavit. Dunham was not listed as the owner of any of the properties, although it was learned the Dunham Dynasty Living Trust had ownership of one.