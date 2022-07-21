The law is on the lookout for a Lawton man accused of inappropriate touching of a pair of young girls.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Junior Antonio Contreras-Ordonez, 28, of two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 after former conviction of a felony, records indicate. Each count is punishable by between three to 25 years in prison.
The girls’ mother reported to police that Contreras-Ordonez sexually assaulted her now-11-year-old daughter when she was 9, the warrant affidavit states.
Lawton Police Detective Gregory Adams interviewed the girl. She told Adams Contreras-Ordonezhad put his hand under her skirt and that he also made her touch his body parts and perform oral sex back in 2019, the affidavit states.
The other girl offered similar allegations and said it happened when she was 13-years-old back in December 2018, according to the charges.
Contreras-Ordonez has a September 2021 conviction in Comanche County for stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Contreras-Ordonez’s arrest with the stipulation he have no contact with the girls.