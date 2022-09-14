The law is on the lookout for a 24-year-old Lawton man accused of seducing and having sex with a then 13-year-old girl last year.
Investigators said he threatened to post her sex video to social media.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Shawn LaVelle Glass II for a count of second-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Lawton Police Detective Christopher Adamson interviewed the now 14-year-old girl and her mother on Sept. 5.
The girl said Glass contacted her in August 2021 via Snap Chat after she posted she was “single,” the warrant affidavit states. She said she told him she was 13 and he said he was 17 years old. The girl said she thought he was too old for her.
The girl told Adamson she invited Glass over to her father’s house one night and they had sex. Afterwards, she said he left and she didn’t hear from him. A Snap Chat message sent by the girl given to the detective stated “she didn’t want to have sex with Glass in the first place, the very first time. … that she was scared she was in the seventh grade,” the affidavit states.
After doing some research, the girl said she discovered Glass graduated high school in 2017.
In May, Glass contacted the girl and told her he’d been in jail. When asked about his age, she said he admitted to lying but then said he was 20, goes to Cameron University and plays basketball, according to the affidavit. She told Adamson she had sex with him two more times after that. She said one of the times, she felt he forced her into it.
Adamson examined the girl’s cell phone and iPad, as well as screenshots of past conversations with Glass. This is when, Adamson stated, a sex tape of the girl and Glass was discovered, along with threats by the man to post it on social media, the affidavit states.
“Glass told (the girl) he hopes she would kill herself, and he could have shot at her and her friends one night,” Adamson stated.
Glass has a June felony conviction in Comanche County for endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, records indicate.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Glass’ arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.