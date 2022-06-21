Law enforcement testimony offered insight into the April 2020 shooting death of Colan Samuel Warner Jr.
On trial for a count of second-degree murder for the man’s shooting death, Stevie Leonard Cooper, 52, of Lawton, is being judged by a six-man and six-woman jury on the case’s merits.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is arguing Cooper is responsible for the crime. He brought former Comanche County Sheriff’s Investigator from the Special Operations Division Bill Bybee to the stand.
Bybee was called the night of the shooting and responded when Cooper, by then identified as the suspect, wrecked around 20 miles away in Caddo County. He took custody of Cooper after first documenting evidence found in Cooper’s pickup, to include a handgun and ammunition clip. Several .410 and .22 caliber shells were in his pockets, along with a knife and cash.
Assisting Comanche County Sheriff’s Lt. Larry Johnson with the investigation, Bybee testified he was present twice when Cooper was interviewed. He broke down what the suspect said.
“Basically, that he shot him,” he said.
Bybee said, during the first interview, Cooper told of being chased and people coming into Warner’s bedroom to hurt him.
“What he was saying was kind of far-fetched,” he said. “It didn’t make a lot of sense.”
The second interview had Cooper offering variations of the same story. However, it “changed a little bit every time, he kept changing details,” Bybee said.
Cooper told Bybee that Warner had been holding a knife and was rubbing methamphetamine and lotion on the blade before lunging at him, according to the testimony. But, he also said Warner had laid the knife back down and had grabbed a black bag.
Dick Tannery, representing Cooper along with Ken Sue Doerfel, asked Bybee if Cooper ever said he felt his life was in danger. The investigator replied: “Okay.”
Then an investigator for the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Jack Pilgram testified of the evidence found at the scene of Warner’s death, at Cooper’s mobile home at 9755 NW 4-Mile Road.
A photograph showed where Cooper drove his pickup through the steel gate that had been closed at the property entrance.
A witness at the scene told investigators she’d thrown out a light bulb and container that had stored methamphetamine in a dumpster, that were later retrieved. The witness testified earlier she, Cooper and Warner had been smoking meth from broken light bulbs; another broken bulb with meth residue was recovered from the bedroom.
Photos from inside the bedroom where Warner was shot and killed showed him on his back, dead on the floor. One photo showed a bullet entry wound to Warner’s face and another showed an entry wound to his upper back.
Three spent small caliber casings were found, one on the floor and two on the bed. Also, a 410 gauge bolt-action rifle was discovered on the floor.
Tannery asked Pilgram if Warner was originally found face down on the floor and had been turned by EMTs who initially tried to save his life. The investigators recognized that as well as acknowledge he didn’t know what, if any, items had been moved prior to his walk through.
“You take a photograph as you see it,” Tanner said, “but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the way it was.”
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. today.
