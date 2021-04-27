CACHE — Area law enforcement are on the lookout for an elderly bank robber.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, a white, 73-year-old woman entered a bank in Cache. The woman allegedly brandished a gun and demanded cash because she said her car was being repossessed, an unidentified caller told 911 operators.
Employees gave the woman a small amount to “appease her,” said Cache Chief of Police Donna Kimmell in a brief statement.
The woman then left the scene in a late model white Chevrolet Malibu and was believed to be headed toward Lawton.
No further information was made available and further calls to Kimmell were not returned.