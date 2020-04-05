With the City of Lawton’s new Shelter in Place order taking effect Thursday, the police department is doing its part to contribute to community safety.
New policies fall in line with Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Department of Corrections’ joint statement to reduce exposure to COVID-19.
For Lawton Police, the safest thing you can do is keep off the streets.
“Staying home will help us successfully flatten the curve of COVID-19, which is our only defense,” Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer, said in an online update posted to the department’s Facebook page.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following changes have been made to procedures until further notice:
• Records: If you require a copy of a report, call (580) 581-3238. The department will send a digital copy of a report to your email upon request. If you don’t have email, a physical copy can be requested to be sent by mail.
• Property: The department’s Property section is available only by appointment. Call (580) 581-3258.
• Corrections: Inmate visitation as well as citizen fingerprinting have been canceled. Approved property may be dropped off at the department front desk, 10 SW 4th, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. The property must be new and in the original container and/or packaging.
In mid-March, the department made other adjustments to its protocols to avoid additional exposure to COVID-19.
Jenkins asked the public to utilize online reporting and online traffic collision reporting to report low-level crimes or traffic collisions: property offenses with no known suspect, harassment, petit larceny, noise complaints, threats and vehicle accidents that have no injury and are on private property.
According to Jenkins, LPD will always respond to higher priority, emergency incidents and felony calls that include homicide, robbery, rape, home invasions and assaults (aggravated, domestic and assault with a dangerous weapon).
Links to file online reports:
https://www.lawtonok.gov/services/file-police-report-online;
https://www.lawtonok.gov/servi…/file-collision-police-report.
Call (580) 581-3270 for further information.
The Comanche County Detention Center also is limiting exposure for staff and its inmates.
These safety protocols fall in line with a joint-statement issued Monday from the governor’s office and Department of Corrections. The health and hygiene recommendations are primarily drawn from the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control.
Reducing sources of transmission at the arresting stage, transfer of inmates, incarcerated population and staff screening were identified.
Among practices to reduce jail population exposure at the arresting stage includes considering which offenses are necessary for detention. Law enforcement is asked to weigh the public safety impact of arrests and detention against the public health impact.
Officers are asked to limit exposure in the field and maintain a 6-foot distance when possible. Thorough hand washing and disinfecting gear are musts. If a prisoner is displaying COVID-19 symptoms, put a mask on them. Also consider using one vehicle consistently for transport and keep the windows open. If a detainee needs medical attention, get them to medical personnel.
Only trained personnel wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) should make contact with people who may have COVID-19.
Inmate transfers should be discouraged and, if they must happen, should be preceded by a screening for symptoms. If they don’t clear the screening, put a face mask on the person and put them immediately into medical isolation and have them tested for COVID-19.
Inside the prison population, collaborative efforts between prosecutors and defense counsel are encouraged. This includes early and frequent communication to reach expedited probation-only plea agreements when appropriate and avoid any unnecessary time in detention due to lack of attorney communication.
Accelerating plea dockets also is encouraged, as is identifying who would be best considered for recognizance bond or bond reduction.
Screen your staff when they arrive to the facility and make sure their temperatures are below 100.4 degrees. If they have symptoms, send them home. Ensure the staff are educated about the common symptoms of COVID-19, especially fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Facilities are expected to have a sufficient supply of hygiene products, including soap, hand sanitizer, paper towels and PPE. Increase the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting commonly used areas and, where available, isolate inmates showing symptoms.
Incoming inmates should be screened during intake and once inside, social distancing should be implemented. Also, new inmates may need to be isolated until cleared before being put into the prison population.
Adjusting bunks so there is the 6 feet distance is one method encouraged. Also, make screenings for symptoms more frequent and provide face masks for inmates who show symptoms.
Restricting or adjusting visitation policies is encouraged. Screen visitors for symptoms and minimize close contact among visitors, jail personnel and inmates. Also, require hand washing and other hygiene requirements for all visitors.
The adjustment of recreation and meal areas and timing to reduce the number of inmates using an area at the same time is encouraged. Also, communication with the inmate population is a must.
Staff should notify administrators at the onset of any symptoms or close contact with someone known to be symptomatic. They should stay home. Administrators are tasked with tracing in-jail contacts of symptomatic staff.
When inmates become symptomatic, isolate them and trace their contacts as closely as possible. It is encouraged to provide face masks for symptomatic inmates.
If inmates or staff become symptomatic, call the State Department of Health’s hotline, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: 1-877-215-8336.