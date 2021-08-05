The hearing for the revocation of the operations permit for a Lawton restaurant/social club was continued Wednesday.
The Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park, received the revocation notice that cites the City of Lawton code identifying the venue as a “menace to the health, safety, morals or general welfare of the public.”
“At the request of the Lavish Lounge owner (Seth Fleming), a continuance was granted this morning,” said Tiffany Martinez-Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton.
The hearing is slated to reconvene at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 at City Hall, 212 SW 9th.
The notice to revoke the permit was sent July 20 to Seth Fleming, owner, and David Sherwood, registered agent.
The venue received its permit to operate as a restaurant in October and opened for business on Jan. 1. In the time since then, Lawton police have responded to 10 reports of gunfire at or outside the venue.
Lavish Lounge is permitted to operate as a food establishment and has a bring-your-own alcohol policy as well as a marijuana friendly environment for users of medicinal marijuana as a social club.
Several incidents of police response to emergency calls relating to the venue were cited in the notice.
Records from Lawton police responses to the Lavish Lounge show 10 of the 12 calls for police response have involved weapons and reports of gunfire. Five people have been wounded and one man killed by police after failing to drop a gun at an officer’s command.