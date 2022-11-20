Lawton’s mass transit experts are continuing their analysis on exactly what will be the best site for a new transfer center.
While that search has expanded to include a tract adjacent to downtown in the median of West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets, that doesn’t mean a proposed site on Railroad Street is completely off the table, said LATS General Manager Ryan Landers, who also is vice president of Hendrickson Transportation Group, the entity that operates LATS.
Hendrickson is leading the analysis and research process that will help determine where that new transfer center will be built. The search for an indoor facility is taking place at the same time Hendrickson is finalizing proposals that will change LATS fixed routes, possibly as early as next summer.
Landers said the site search process has included a committee comprised of council members, the city planning department and himself, with the primary focus on locations that were in downtown Lawton and either partially or fully owned by the City of Lawton (to lessen costs). That is part of what differentiates the Railroad Street and West Gore Boulevard locations. While the city owns the tract at Southwest D Avenue and Railroad Street, the tract between Southwest A and Southwest B will need private land to make the project work — and that property owner said he isn’t interested in selling.
Landers said that won’t be a problem with the Gore Boulevard median.
“One of the biggest perks is that it is 100 percent owned by the city; there will be no purchase of lands,” he said, adding another benefit is that the City of Lawton can use the market value of the land as its “local match” in its quest for federal dollars to help cover construction costs.
Landers said there are other benefits to the tract, including its proximity to the existing LATS transfer center. Former LATS/City of Lawton liaison Deborah Jones, who helped establish LATS, said existing routes are timed to the transfer center on Southwest B Avenue, and establishing a center too far way would mean retiming routes to ensure buses arrive at their established times.
“With us looking into the alternate site on Gore, there would not be a whole lot of changes,” Landers said, of an advantage that tract offers.
Landers said the analysis underway on Gore Boulevard doesn’t mean the Railroad Street site is gone.
“We were advised to come up with an alternate location, not just one particular location, for the City Transit Trust to consider,” he said.
Landers said both sites have advantages, adding “I think I like both.” The Gore Boulevard median has a lot of possibilities for what can be done, he said, adding it also is a little bigger than the tract on Railroad Street.
“That is a perk; there’s a lot of opportunities,” he said, adding the site also can be readily seen by the general public, while the Railroad Street site, while accessible, is not on a main street and people may not see it.
The Railroad Street site would be closer to the maintenance and administrative buildings planned for Southwest D Avenue — not a huge issue, but something to consider, he said — and the site at Southwest A Avenue is close to the police station should someone need assistance.
Landers and some City Council members said the Gore Boulevard median site is worth investigating because of its size and proximity.
David Tyler, a long-time LATS rider who has become an outspoken observer of the process, agrees. Tyler said the site seems large enough (he has walked and analyzed it himself) and is much closer to Lawton Public Library, one of the primary locations riders are heading when they get off the bus in downtown (he also has paced off the walking distance from the West Gore and Railroad Street sites, and Gore is less than one-fourth the distance).
Landers said the median definitely is large enough to do what LATS officials want to do, and that is creating a transfer center to serve LATS passengers and staff, as well as other transportation systems. Greyhound already is delivering and picking up passengers twice a day at the existing center.
“Absolutely,” Landers said, explaining the idea is providing a central area similar to a welcome center that people from out of town can use.
Until the city decides exactly what it wants, conceptual designs illustrating the building and what it will offer are up in the air. Landers said Hendrickson will move into the conceptual and preliminary design phases when the council decides on a location, something he said is expected to happen at the council’s Dec. 6 meeting. Selecting the site will allow designers to determine the size of a complex that will provide a building for passengers and drivers, and room to park buses.
There also is the question of expansion for future needs, Landers said, adding that is one of the factors that prompted officials to take the old Lawton Police Station off the table.
“It had no room for expansion,” he said, adding the Gore Boulevard median provides ample space for expansion.
Landers acknowledges there are concerns about bringing buses in and out of the median area in a safe manner, and about impeding traffic flow.
“That is just not true. It is no different than when you have a pullout on the highway,” he said, adding the complex will be designed so only minor slow-down of surrounding traffic is necessary. “If you were behind a bus anyway, you would have to slow down. A bus does make frequent stops.”
The complexities of Gore Boulevard traffic already are being eyed by the City of Lawton, which has contracted with a private firm to analyze traffic patterns at multiple high profile locations. Council members have proposed adding the Gore Boulevard median to the list. To address concerns about getting pedestrians across the busy arterial, design plans for the transfer center will include a pedestrian bridge, Landers said.