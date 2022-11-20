Lawton’s mass transit experts are continuing their analysis on exactly what will be the best site for a new transfer center.

While that search has expanded to include a tract adjacent to downtown in the median of West Gore Boulevard between Southwest 3rd and Southwest 6th streets, that doesn’t mean a proposed site on Railroad Street is completely off the table, said LATS General Manager Ryan Landers, who also is vice president of Hendrickson Transportation Group, the entity that operates LATS.

