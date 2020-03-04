The City of Lawton will partner with the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) to host a “Learn Lawton” project March 19: an interactive ride meant to bestow confidence in senior citizens who want to navigate Lawton by bus.
The initiative launched in 2018 and is designated for seniors ages 50 and older.
“Many of our seniors have never taken the bus before and may be fearful of trying it out alone,” said Jan Rhodes, City of Lawton’s senior recreation coordinator at the Benjamin O. Davis High Rise in downtown Lawton. “This is a great opportunity to teach them how our public transportation system works and to show them different areas of Lawton, as well.”
Riders will catch a route from the Benjamin O. Davis High Rise, 620 SW E, at 11:30 a.m. for “Learn Lawton,” undergo bus transfers, make a stop for lunch and then return to the high rise around 3 p.m. LATS intends to donate passes for the tour, but the group’s stop will consist of a meal so participants are encouraged to bring lunch money.
Interested seniors should sign up for the “Learn Lawton” program by providing their full name and phone number no later than noon March 17. That may be done at the Benjamin O. Davis High Rise, 620 SW E, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays; or at the Parks and Recreation administrative Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th, or (580) 581-3400.
Participation is limited, so interested residents should sign up as soon as possible. During the event, LATS representatives will share additional information on transportation programs that some citizens are eligible for at no charge.