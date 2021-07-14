Officials with Lawton’s mass transit system will hold two meetings Thursday to explain work toward a master plan for LATS.
LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said a meeting for the general public will begin at 6 p.m. in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C. Officials also will hold a meeting for system stakeholders at 10 a.m. in the same location. City Council members received their briefing at Tuesday’s meeting of the City Transit Trust.
Landers said information about the master plan will be given out in handouts that will be available at Thursday’s sessions. Community surveys also are featured on LATS’ website: ridelats.com.
Meetings will include information about the master plan which is expected to guide the mass transit system, its’ five fixed routes, paratransit routes and the Fort Sill shuttle service in coming years. LATS and City of Lawton officials already are discussing upgrades they want in the system, to include a new site for the downtown transfer center (now located along Southwest B Avenue, west of Southwest 4th Street) that will allow for construction of an indoor facility; and changes in routes, to include shorter 30-minute routes in west Lawton, along with a “hub” site.
The new transfer center is to be located somewhere in the downtown Lawton area, but officials haven’t publicly identified that site.