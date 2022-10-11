Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) will hold a public hearing and a public meeting next week to discuss improvements to its bus routes and bus stops, and a new downtown transfer center.

The public hearing, to be held during a special meeting of the City Transit Trust (a function of the City Council), is set for noon Oct. 18 in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue. In addition, a public meeting is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. A second public hearing is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.

