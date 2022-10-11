Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) will hold a public hearing and a public meeting next week to discuss improvements to its bus routes and bus stops, and a new downtown transfer center.
The public hearing, to be held during a special meeting of the City Transit Trust (a function of the City Council), is set for noon Oct. 18 in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and Southwest C Avenue. In addition, a public meeting is set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Owens Multi-Purpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. A second public hearing is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th.
Hendrickson Transportation Group, working with the Lawton Metropolitan Planning Organization, will lead the Oct. 18 public hearing to discuss a new transfer center location. City officials have said for years they want to create an indoor facility for passengers and drivers of LATS buses, and recent discussions have centered on a site on Railroad Street, between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues. After the public hearing, the council will meet in executive session to discuss the purchase/appraisal of property needed for the Railroad Street site.
Officials have proposed building the transfer center between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, directly west of the Lawton Public Safety Center. A second site would be built on the east side of Railroad Street, south of Southwest D Avenue, to hold the maintenance, storage and administrative complex, under the proposal.
In addition to the transfer center, LATS officials also are ready to discuss proposed route and services changes to the 20-year-old transit system, contained within a master plan that will identify all improvements and potential expansions. That will be discussed at the public meetings set Oct. 21 and Nov. 15.
Public comment cards will be available for residents to make comments prior to the public hearing and public meetings. Cards are available at the LATS office, 611 SW Bishop Road, during normal office hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cards also are available on all LATS fixed route buses.