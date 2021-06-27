Lawton’s mass transit system is slowing transitioning back to normal, after months of limitations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LATS fixed routes resumed Saturday service this weekend, the first time since late November that fixed route buses have operated on Saturday. LATS dropped its Saturday services and trimmed operational hours that month because of staffing problems caused when an employee tested positive for COVID-19. By early December, LATS was able to adjust its fixed routes operational hours, but General Manager Ryan Landers said continued staffing problems made it impossible to restore Saturday routes.
Saturday’s buses also have returned to their traditional hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
A bigger change is in store July 5: restoration of the 7 p.m. end time for some buses and the return of clockwise routes for three fixed routes during peak demand hours.
Counterclockwise buses on the Red, Green and Blue fixed routes will return to a 7 p.m. end of day (buses have been ending their routes at 6 p.m. since January). In addition, clockwise buses (those running clockwise through their routes, starting at the downtown transfer center) will return during peak hours on the Red, Green and Blue routes. Clockwise buses will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., meaning those three routes will have two buses each during peak hours.
The system’s Yellow West, Yellow East and Orange routes will continue normal operations. Paratransit routes (curb to curb service provided to qualified riders) and the Fort Sill shuttle also continue normal operations.
In the meantime, LATS and Lawton Public Schools plan to continue a program initially set into place in the 2017-2018 school year: allowing LPS secondary students and LPS staff to ride fixed routes free of charge, if they show their district ID badges.
“We are in the process of getting that agreement approved by the (City) Transit Trust in July and then approval by the LPS school board soon after that,” Landers said.
Last year, the district paid LATS $63,000 to provide those free trips for the coming year. District officials have said the agreement allows their students to participate in more after school activities because they now have a way home, while adults have found the system a good way to get to work (every LPS facility is on or within walking distance of a fixed route bus).
LATS operators remind riders that they still are required to wear masks that cover the nose and mouths, guidelines set for all modes of travel by the federal government. Additional information is available by calling LATS at (580) 248-5252 or via its website: www.ridelats.com.