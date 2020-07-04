The City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools have renewed an agreement that allows LPS students and staff to ride the city's mass transit system for free, an arrangement officials say benefits both entities.
Acting in its capacity as the City Transit Trust, the City Council unanimously agreed to a new agreement that specifies LPS will pay $63,000 in the 2021-2022 school year to LATS, the mass transit system. In exchange, secondary students (those in grades six through 12) and all LPS employees may ride LATS fixed route buses any time those buses operate, simply by showing their LPS student or employee identification cards.
That agreement is a 10 percent reduction from the contracted $73,000 fee paid in previous years, a decrease that reflects decreased activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, LATS Manager Ryan Landers said.
Landers and LPS administrators said the partnership has been successful since the launch of a pilot program in spring 2017, giving secondary students expanded opportunities because they no longer have to rely on district transportation while increasing LATS ridership numbers and training a younger generation of riders to be comfortable using mass transit.
Landers said LATS was on target for another great year, until the COVID-19 pandemic prompted education officials to end in-person classes at all Oklahoma public schools after Spring Break. LATS had almost 1,700 student riders in March, which traditionally is a slower month than are February and April.
"We were close to some of our highest numbers, up to March 13," Landers said.
According to LATS statistics, the system was averaging 320 to 350 trips a day, comparable to February numbers when the system recorded almost 6,000 total trips. Student ridership had made it to 3,700 when Spring Break began. The expectation was the count would resume when students returned to classes March 23.
"We were on pace to have our best year," Landers said, of a cooperative venture that has gained in popularity — meaning, more riders — every year.
LATS and LPS were working on plans to further enhance those numbers, to include a bus tracking app that was to be introduced in March.
"We held that off because of what was happening," Landers said, of a new feature he believes will encourage more people — not just students — to ride LATS. "Now, you have the ability to see when the bus is getting to a stop, plan out your trip a little better."
While introduction of that app has been delayed, LATS and LPS will be introducing a campaign to encourage ridership in the summer. The advantage is that LATS' fixed routes were designed to pass almost every major site in Lawton, from secondary schools, Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center, to destinations as varied as Walmart, hospitals and Elmer Thomas Park.
Lawton Public Schools was excited by the possibilities when officials crafted what was to be a trial program for the last half of the 2016-2017 school year.
Landers said LATS reached out to the district after hearing LPS was experiencing a shortage in bus drivers, which was affecting how the district transported its students to and from school. He said McDonald Transit (then, LATS' parent company) had similar programs in other locations and found the agreements encouraged young people to ride mass transit, creating a new generation of riders.
The program proved successful from the beginning. Ridership numbers linked to LPS increased by almost 15,000 in the first two years of operations and were on track to be even larger by the time the 2019-2020 school year ended. The reasons for using that free service have evolved over the years.
"I think the main thing it was used for in the beginning was after school programs and last hour, when the district might not have had a bus driver to take kids for that," Landers said, adding the availability of LATS encouraged and continues to encourage students to stay late.
Landers said LATS continues to work with LPS to refine service, noting for example, that LATS wants to help the district during its peak transportation hours. He said officials are trying to work with students and schedules, which would allow some to take LATS in lieu of district buses.
It's not just students who use LATS. Former LPS Assistant Superintendent Barbara Ellis said the district quickly determined that its staff also needed transportation and LATS provided a solution because its fixed routes pass within walking distance of every school site. Ironically, that fact became a recruitment tool for the district, Ellis said.
"We were actually pleasantly surprised," Landers said, of the discovery that LPS workers found mass transit as convenient as students did. "We thought it was a good recruiting tool, and encouraged more people to use the system.
"It was definitely a good addition to the overall contract."