City of Lawton officials have approved a new mass transit agreement with Lawton Public Schools, allowing students and staff to ride LATS for free.
The agreement dates back more than five years, when LATS and Lawton Public Schools created a pilot program that allowed secondary students to ride LATS fixed route buses for free any time the fixed routes were operating, as long as they showed their student identification cards. The program proved successful, said LATS General Manager Ryan Landers, adding the program quickly expanded from secondary students to include LPS staff members.
The service has expanded again for the 2021-2022 school year, when elementary students will be allowed to ride for free. The school district will pay the mass transit system $70,000 this school year for the service.
"It's an amazing program," Landers said, explaining the agreement has given many LPS students the opportunity to ride buses. "It's a great program and we're excited to continue this."
For LATS, the allure comes from the fact ridership numbers increase as more students and staff use the service. Landers also has said the program teaches students to ride mass transit at a young age, creating a new generation of riders as those students grow older.
Administrators with Lawton Public Schools have said the agreement allows more students to participate in after-school activities because they have a way to get home. The program also has become a recruiting tool for LPS staff because all facilities are on or within walking distance of one of LATS' fixed routes.
The agreement, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2022, provides unlimited access at no cost to students and staff at all elementary schools; Central, Eisenhower and MacArthur middle schools; Tomlinson Middle School (now the Life Ready Center); Eisenhower, Lawton and MacArthur high schools; and Gateway Success Center. Service is available any time LATS fixed routes are operating.
Free rides are provided to those who can show a current LPS photo identification card; students and staff without those IDs must pay the regular fare. Any student under age 6 must be accompanied by an adult.
While members of the City Transit Trust (a function of the City Council) have approved the agreement, the Lawton Board of Education has not yet acted on it, although school district officials said the intent to renew the contract.