Lawton’s mass transit system has discontinued Saturday service and trimmed operation hours from weekday routes to deal with staffing problems caused by COVID-19.
LATS announced that it began scaling back operations on Monday after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The change — in effect until further notice — means there will be no Saturday service, and fixed routes on Monday through Friday will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The change will effect the Red, Green, Blue Counterclockwise, Orange, Yellow West and Yellow East. Weekday routes normally operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be no change in the Fort Sill shuttle or the paratransit service, which is a call-in service for qualified residents that provides curb-to-curb delivery. LATS officials said limited future scheduling may occur to those services due to a limited number of drivers.
LATS operators remind residents that social distancing still is in effect on all buses, which means riders must adhere to seating policies. Because seating is limited, riders are asked to have a purpose for their trip, rather than joy-riding. Riders also must wear face masks or shields.
Information is available by calling LATS at (580) 248-5252. LATS also will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving.