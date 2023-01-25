LATS buses at Town Hall

Snow highlights Carnegie Library Town Hall, one of the potential sites being explored for a new indoor mass transit center. The historic building is on the west end of the outdoor complex already being used at LATS outdoor transfer center, making the idea of using it for an indoor center intriguing, officials said.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City and mass transit officials are compiling the details for a dozen sites that could be considered for Lawton’s new indoor mass transit transfer center.

Members of the City Council’s Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee met Monday with a goal of narrowing down a list of sites for an indoor center that would provide amenities for bus drivers and passengers, who now must be outside or use two small glass-enclosed bus stops while waiting for buses along Southwest B Avenue. City of Lawton officials have selected three sites over the past four years, but opposition has been raised to all three.

