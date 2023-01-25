City and mass transit officials are compiling the details for a dozen sites that could be considered for Lawton’s new indoor mass transit transfer center.
Members of the City Council’s Downtown Transfer Center Site Committee met Monday with a goal of narrowing down a list of sites for an indoor center that would provide amenities for bus drivers and passengers, who now must be outside or use two small glass-enclosed bus stops while waiting for buses along Southwest B Avenue. City of Lawton officials have selected three sites over the past four years, but opposition has been raised to all three.
But those three — the old police station at Southwest 4th Street and B Avenue, Railroad Street between Southwest A and Southwest B avenues, and the Gore Boulevard median between Southwest 3rd and southwest 6th streets — still are on the list to be considered. Some of the sites have been looked at and discarded after past analysis; others, including Carnegie Library Town Hall, were suggested Monday by committee members looking at a wider range of potentials.
Members asked city staff and LATS officials to identify the particulars of each site, to include potential costs for those not owned by the City of Lawton. Those details are expected to be discussed when the committee meets again Feb. 13.
LATS Manager Ryan Landers estimated the city would need a building of at least 2,000-square-feet for what he and committee members consider basic amenities: indoor seating, dispatch area, tickets sales area, restrooms for passengers and for bus drivers, and a staff breakroom. Landers said additional amenities are being explored, such as a coffee shop or small sandwich shop.
He said it is important the transfer center be large enough for others to use. Greyhound Lines already is using the outdoor transfer center as a site to pick up and drop off its passengers, and plans to continue that relationship, officials say. Landers said other transportation companies could be potential tenants, explaining that leasing space to such entities could off-set operating costs.
He said it also is important to keep discussing a plan to build a maintenance, storage and administrative complex, now being planned for Railroad Street at Southwest D Avenue on city-owned property. Landers said the existing site, located just west of the Public Works Yard on Southwest 6th Street, is in a building that needs to be upgraded, and because LATS is leasing the building, the city would be renovating property it doesn’t own.
“Any renovations we do would cost more than the building,” Landers said, adding it seems more feasible to build a new complex.
Landers said while the city is discussing a new transfer center and making plans to adjust fixed routes, it also must look at its aging bus fleet. While some buses have been replaced in recent years, others continue to age and that age makes maintenance more expensive. Replacing buses means keeping a federal mandate in mind that is requiring public transportation companies to move toward “zero emission” buses, replacing diesel with electric or compressed natural gas.
“We need to be prepared for it,” Landers said, adding the maintenance and storage site also must contain fueling sites for such buses, which would include an electrical line for charging stations.
Landers said LATS and the City of Lawton won’t be doing anything until they have federal grants in hand to finance the projects. So the only expenditure coming soon is design plans, because those designs could strengthen Lawton’s federal grant applications, he said.