Friday is a special day for Lawton’s mass transit system: It’s 20 years to the day when LATS began operations.
While the community had been seeing buses for weeks as new drivers learned their buses and the routes they would be traveling, the first official day of operations for LATS was April 29, 2002. The system finished that Monday with 554 new riders, according to then-Director Steve Sherrer.
Some riders, like Rita Love of the Lawton Housing Authority, were getting a ride to work, although Love said she also was getting a look at the routes she expected many of her clients to be using. Robby Robson, a passenger on the Green Route that first day, said he was spending time learning all the routes, so he would know what each offered.
While there has been some tweaks over the years, the routes from those first days are pretty much the same today, as is the outdoor downtown transfer center on Southwest B Avenue at Southwest 4th Street, said Director Ryan Landers.
“No major changes,” he said, explaining changes that have been made in the last two decades included the addition of the Fort Sill Shuttle (demand rides that took the place of a fixed route that used to travel through the post), dropping what had been 10 fixed routes to nine, and reducing Saturday service to six routes.
Those small changes were all made for efficiency, Landers said, adding LATS will be marking its 20th year with more significant changes that also are calculated to improve efficiency and make mass transit more attractive.
“We’re trying to expand to a different location and expand new services,” Landers said, of plans being made to build an indoor transfer center at a new site in the downtown area, while also making adjustments that will include shorter routes in west Lawton. “A lot of good things are happening.”
It’s that consistency that helped LATS expand its ridership year after year. The system was on track for another record year, until the COVID-19 pandemic changed life. Numbers are beginning to increase again, as mass transit continues to provide access to opportunities for a variety of residents.
Landers said LATS offers an option for those who might not be able to afford a vehicle, a growing number of residents in an era where fuel and repairs are expensive. It provides an opportunity for the disabled community, where residents have a ride to life-saving medical services or something as simple as going to the grocery store. More and more, it also is allowing the community’s younger members to participate in after-school activities. Through an agreement with Lawton Public Schools, every student and employee gets free rides on fixed route buses by showing their district IDs.
That annual agreement with Lawton Public Schools has drawn attention, Landers said, explaining people around Oklahoma and in other states are interested in how the program works.
“Some want to do the exact same thing in their area. It makes sense,” he said.
And, Landers and his staff are proud ridership is beginning to recover after the pandemic.
“Over the last six, eight months, we’ve definitely noticed a bigger increase in passengers,” he said, adding paratransit service (an appointment service that provides curb-to-curb delivery) has gone up exponentially as the area returns to normal.
While fixed routes have been slower to recover, more passengers are riding and Landers said he expects more once some routes have been redesigned and frequencies adjusted. Landers said LATS employees understand the important role of mass transit. Three will be honored Wednesday for their service: Two have been with LATS since the beginning, the third retired, then “un-retired” to come back, he said.