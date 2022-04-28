Ten million miles and 7 million passenger trips later, Lawton Area Transit System is celebrating its 20th year.
LATS held its official celebration on Wednesday at the Lawton Farmers Market by recognizing three employees who have been with LATS for all of those 20 years: Randal Simmons, Pauline Garrett and William Rakes.
Ryan Landers has spent the last seven years as LATS director.
“It’s been interesting, to say the least,” he said. “From not having vehicles to going through the pandemic.”
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime lauded LATS for the difference the mass transit system makes for students.
“The agreement with LATS provided 70,000 trips for students pre-pandemic,” he said. Hime said the agreement with LATS, where students with a valid ID ride for free, has provided more opportunities for students.
“We opened our boundaries where students can go to school where they want,” and Hime said many students use LATS to go to school.
LATS also assists with the school district’s summer feeding program.
LATS will continue to celebrate the week with more activities.