LATS and secondary students

In this file photo from June 2019, Lawton High School students board a LATS bus as they travel to destinations after school.

 File photo

Lawton Public Schools is continuing its longstanding — and popular — agreement with the city’s mass transit system.

Members of the Lawton Board of Education have approved a new transportation agreement with LATS, which has been providing mass transit service to city riders for more than 20 years. As with the agreement approved for the last school year, the district will pay $70,000 to LATS in exchange for unlimited and free service on fixed route buses by LPS students and district staff any time fixed route buses are operating. The agreement means students and staff simply have to show their LPS identification to ride the bus for free.

