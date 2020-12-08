Lawton’s mass transit system has further changed its weekday hours of operation, restoring some hours on some routes.
The changes, which went into effect Monday, are the second time in two weeks that LATS has adjusted the operational hours of its fixed routes. The system announced Nov. 23 it had discontinued Saturday service and cut four hours from its weekday fixed routes to compensate for staffing problems caused by COVID-19. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said the new changes allow more service on weekdays, but the loss of part-time employees who drove on weekends makes it impossible to resume Saturday service even though COVID-19 no longer is an issue.
The operational changes that began this week for buses that run fixed routes Monday through Friday are:
• 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Red, Green and Blue Counterclockwise fixed routes.
• 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the Red, Green and Blue Clockwise routes.
• 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Yellow West, Yellow East and Orange routes.
There has been no change in service for the paratransit routes (curb-to-curb service provided to qualified residents) or the Fort Sill shuttle (which provides service to post). However, limited future scheduling may occur due to the limited number of drivers, LATS officials said.
The changes will remain in effect until further notice. LATS typically operates its six fixed route buses six days a week: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
LATS operators remind residents that social distancing still is in effect on all buses, which means riders must adhere to seating policies. Because seating is limited, riders are asked to have a purpose for their trip, rather than joy-riding. Riders also must wear face masks or shields.
Information is available by calling LATS at (580) 248-5252 or via its website: www.ridelats.com.