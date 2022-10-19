After 15 years, the Lawton Police Department has returned to tried and true training model to put street-ready officers on the beat.

It’s called lateral training and, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, LPD information officer, it’s a great avenue to get experienced officers into the department blues and serving the public. It’s been 15 years since it’s been offered by LPD. Monday marked day one to the newest edition.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

