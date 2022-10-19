After 15 years, the Lawton Police Department has returned to tried and true training model to put street-ready officers on the beat.
It’s called lateral training and, according to Sgt. Christopher Blessing, LPD information officer, it’s a great avenue to get experienced officers into the department blues and serving the public. It’s been 15 years since it’s been offered by LPD. Monday marked day one to the newest edition.
“This is a huge undertaking due to the fact that the Lawton Police Department has not done this in well over a decade,” he said.
Lateral training at the Lawton Police Training Division, Building 900 at Great Plains Tech Center, 4500 W. Lee, allows already-CLEET certified officers from different agencies onto an accelerated path to duty, according to Lt. Charles Whittington, training commander. Instead of the 21-week basic training that comes with concurrent Lawton Police Academy, the three lateral trainees are undergoing an intensive six-week course honed to their needs.
A graduation ceremony will be Dec. 23. From there, they’ll begin training in the field.
Those accepted into the training programs are hired from day one, Whittington said. For the lateral cadets, they already may have experience in the field, be it through serving in other city, town or school police departments, as well as sheriff’s offices, state agencies and military police. With the class, they learn how Lawton Police Department does its job.
Whittington said course training takes into consideration what these previously working law enforcement officers bring to the table. For some, it’s about going from written citations to learning the department’s computerized program, as one example, he said.
On Tuesday, Sgt. Collin Ney was instructing his trio of cadets: Tiffany Sparks, Craig McAlhaney and Clinton Gatliff, in the use of radar for speed limit and traffic control patrol. Already hitting the ground running through experience, he said, the students make teaching a smoother operation for him.
“It’s much easier to train officers who have used radar before, for example,” he said. “It’s much easier to train officers with experience.”
Sparks, who has been working for the Lawton Public Schools Police as well as the Cotton County Sheriff’s Department since 2019, said the draw to serve the law is innate to her.
“I’ve always been interested in law enforcement,” she said.
“Born and raised in Lawton,” Sparks said she’s excited to serve her hometown community. On top of that, she said the draw of a good state’s pension as well as benefits and working among the officers of the department offered compelling incentive.
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do,” she said, “and serve the citizens of Lawton.”
The beginning of the training has gone smooth so far, Sparks said. It’s been beneficial that she has her basic certifications already established. Now she’s moving onto the good stuff.
Whittington said for these officers and those setting up the training syllabus, it allows for a contoured experience for each class.
“It just depends on who you have,” he said. “It just varies based off of which officers are coming over.”
Whittington credits his training officers with creating a quality program.
“This instructor staff as a whole is phenomenal,” he said.
For those interested in joining the Lawton Police Academy or the next lateral training, Whittington said to check out the City of Lawton website: https://www.lawtonok.gov/ and fill out the online application.
“They’re looking for quality and not just quantity,” he said. “It’s definitely a benefit to the City of Lawton and its citizens.”