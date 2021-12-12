The connective fibers from family are what makes us.
One damaged thread can run through generations and come loose at any time.
It’s a truth J.P. Richard said his family knows far too well. It’s the thread inspiring an art auction on Dec. 26.
Richard said he’s’ been traveling to Norman two to three times a week to care for his younger brother, Peter. In late-October, the younger Richard was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease” for the New York Yankees great whose career and life ended much too soon from the disease.
The diagnosis was not unexpected, Richard said.
The Richard family are part of a rare 6 to 7 percent of those stricken by ALS due to a genetic mutation.
“We are a part of that family,” he said.
In 1945, Joseph Cummins and Sarah Adams Richard set their root and raised a family of eight children in Lawton. Richard said his mother contracted ALS in 1972 and died that year. Her father died from the same disease in 1958. Richard said it’s suspected other family members died the same way.
“We don’t know about my grandfather, but we think that’s how he died,” he said.
Richard said the family has learned the genetic passage of the disease, which progressively destroys the nervous system, offers about a 50-50 chance offspring will have it.
When Richard’s sister, Bobbie Richard Segler, died from the disease in 1987, and his other sister and her twin, Peggy Richard Chun, died in 2008, things hit home, Richard said. Her son, Eric, was diagnosed in 2018 and he is fighting it “bravely with the support of family and friends” from his home in Honolulu, Hawaii, Richard said.
Richard said Peggy’s diagnosis in 2002 led to all the siblings and the rest of the family being tested. Except for Peter.
“Peter never did get tested,” he said. “He didn’t think he was at risk.”
Richard said the past two years before the diagnosis, symptoms had emerged in Peter. In August, there was a sense of surety ALS was the cause of his malaise.
It’s been a hard hit for the 63-year-old Peter. Peter is the long-time proprietor of Corkscrew Wine & Spirits in Norman. Before that he was “chasing tornadoes and photographing his way across Colorado and Oklahoma for decades,” Richard said.
“Now, his right leg is completely dead,” he said. “He’s wheelchair-bound and we’re in the process of trying to assemble a caretaker situation.”
“In the meantime, I’m filling in,” he said.
Richard noted how ALS affects everybody differently. Eric Chun is three years into his diagnosis. Although he’s lost the use of his arms, Richard said his legs are “remarkably strong.”
“With ALS, you could last six months to two years or it could just stop like with Stephen Hawking,” he said.
Richard said his sister, Peggy, lived with it for six years. The last year-and-a-half, she couldn’t speak. The heart is the last organ to falter.
“People who are trapped like that, it’s got to be horrible,” he said.
Peter has already given directions for when his quality of life is no longer tolerable, Richard said.
But until then, Richard wants to make sure everything is as comfortable as possible for his younger brother. He believes the twin sisters would agree.
That’s why Richard is assembling his collection of his sisters’ artworks for auction. There is no better way for their artistic legacy to carry forward.
“I can’t think of anything my sisters would want more than to sell their artwork for Peter’s care,” he said.
On Dec. 26, there will be an open house at the Cache Road Liquor & Wine Tasting Room, 2002 Cache Road. Over 30 pieces of their original work as well as a dozen or so prints will be available to view and purchase. Peter and other family members will be there.
Despite the certainty of death that comes with an ALS diagnosis, Richard said the family is determined to fight back. Richard said inspiration drawn from the Ice Bucket Challenge benefitting ALS research in 2014 has opened up a world of possibilities.
A result of that is found in Eric, Richard said. He has been participating in a Biogen trial using a drug that targets his specific genetic mutation.
“This has appeared to slow progression but not completely and Eric is now on a feeding tube and no longer able to talk,” he said.
Richard said, despite that, Eric’s response has been “impressive.”
With Peter and Eric both battling the disease, the Richard family is hoping to make a difference, not just in their relatives’ lives but for others battling the disease.