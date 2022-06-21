Fire does serious damage to house

 Glen Brockenbush/staff

The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the corner of Southwest 26th Street and Latham Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. Crews had the loss stopped at approximately 8:25 p.m. The cause and overall damage is still unknown as the investigation is in its early stages, Assistant Fire Chief Thad Hulbert said.

