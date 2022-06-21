The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at the corner of Southwest 26th Street and Latham Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night. Crews had the loss stopped at approximately 8:25 p.m. The cause and overall damage is still unknown as the investigation is in its early stages, Assistant Fire Chief Thad Hulbert said.
Most Popular
Articles
- Overdose death leads to murder charge for Lawton man
- Six busted in Lawton drug network takedown
- Accused Comanche County rapist on the run
- Dead hiker Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge identified
- Carnegie Dollar General employee accused of on-the-job theft
- Lewd acts, child porn charges land Lawton man behind bars
- Weaknesses, mismanagement found in audit for Town of Carnegie
- Bomb squad 'neutralizes' unknown device at Gore Boulevard
- Lawton man accused of raping friend, calling it 'God's plan'
- Police: Lawton dispensary burglaries solved when man claims 'he needed weed'