The closing week of the Comanche County felony jury trial docket opens Monday.
Jurors will convene at the courthouse, 315 SW 5th, Monday morning for trial assignments.
In Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ court, Jeremy D. Carpenter, 35, of Grandfield, will be on trial for five counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison per count.
The charge stems from online correspondence between Carpenter and a girl between August and September 2020, according to the charge.
Carpenter fell under Lawton Police investigation in October 2020 after receiving a Cybertip Report from the National center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, it was learned the Lawton teen had been solicited for sexual activity by Carpenter via online messaging. The girl’s mother said Carpenter had been contacting her 14-year-old daughter online. She said her daughter sometimes stays with her sister who has resided with Carpenter for two years.
The girl told investigators she and Carpenter had had sex on a few occasions, including his birthday, at his home, the affidavit states.
A search warrant yielded Carpenter’s social media account and investigators “observed numerous sexually graphic messages” from him to the victim, according to the affidavit.
Investigators learned Carpenter has a 2015 arrest in Nebraska for sexual assault, debauching a minor and stalking and a later conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a child. He also had another Nebraska arrest in 2016 for cruelty toward a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and he was convicted of child abuse negligently and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Carpenter has been in jail on $50,000 bond since his initial court appearance in November 2020.
Trial will begin Monday for a 34-year-old Lawton man accused of lewdly touching a girl when she was between 6 and 8 years old.
D’Angelo Chavel Adams will be on trial in the court of Cotton County Assistant District Judge Michael C. Flanagan for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three to 20 years in prison per count.
Adams fell under investigation after the now-teen girl’s father contacted them about texts between the two. Adams told her how he wanted to touch her and have a sexual relationship with her, according to the warrant affidavit.
The girl said between the ages of 6 to 8 years old, Adams would come into her room and would touch her inappropriately while warning her not to tell anyone, the affidavit states.
Adams has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from January 2016 for aggravated assault and battery, records indicate.
Adams has been free on $50,000 bond since November 2021.