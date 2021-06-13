A Friday plea deal brought an end to a first-degree murder trial of a man for killing his mother-in-law in 2019.
When Comanche County jurors arrive to the courthouse Monday morning for the final week of the felony trial docket, they won’t have to pass judgment or offer a sentence to T.J. Page.
Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Page, 41, to serve a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole, records indicate. He is subject to the Mary Rippy Violent Crime Offender registration with the Department of Corrections.
Page has been in the Comanche Detention Center since he was charged Oct. 16, 2019, with a count of first-degree murder — deliberate intent charge, after former conviction of a felony, court records indicate.
Page admitted to stabbing his mother-in-law, Verlene Murphy, 58, in the neck and chin multiple times, causing her death six days prior to his being charged.
Police developed Page as a suspect during its investigation of Murphy’s death inside a home at 1610 Black Mesa Drive. During his interview, Page said “he was standing over Murphy stabbing her unknown amount of times,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Page then went outside the home and put the glove worn and knives used during the murder in the trash. According to the affidavit, when he went back inside the house, he said he could “hear Murphy gasping for air and called 911.”
Page has a prior November 2006 conviction in Sedgwick County, Kansas, for aggravated battery with great bodily harm, records indicate.
On Thursday, Meaders’ courtroom will offer a wild set of circumstances stemming from a 2018 home invasion.
The trial’s defendant, David Flores Villanueva, will serve as his own defense counsel, records indicate. He will be on trial with the shadow of an impending murder trial clouding his future.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka will be prosecuting Villanueva, 40, of Lawton, for a charge of first-degree burglary, records indicate.
Villanueva was charged in May 2018 with burglarizing a home in March 2018 with a woman and another man. During the burglary, a woman and man were beaten, and money was demanded from them. The woman is accused of assaulting the female victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Villaneuva and another suspect were accused of holding a pistol to the man’s head while stealing his cell phone.
The victims positively identified Villanueva, according to the affidavit.
Villanueva has another pending case for first-degree murder after he bonded out on $50,000 for the burglary case. He is accused of stabbing Shaun Loud in May 2020. He was arrested in Duncan following a short manhunt.
Other trials on this week’s docket:
• Nicolas Lamont Robins will face a jury for allegations of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, beginning Monday in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom. Robins has been in the Comanche County Detention Center on $100,000 bond since his initial court appearance in March 2020, records indicate.
• Angela Keller will begin trial Thursday for harboring a fugitive, in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom. Keller has been free on $10,000 bond since her initial court appearance in March 2018, records indicate.
• James D’Shannon Stewart, 47, also will begin trial Thursday in Tayloe’s courtroom for second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, records indicate. Stewart has been in the Comanche County Detention Center on $35,000 bond since his initial court appearance in March 2020, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.